Cause for celebration: Chabad of Grass Valley to commemorate Purim with party and drum circle

Drum on your bongo, hear the Megillah, and dress up in costume at this year's Purim celebration.

Chabad of Grass Valley's Purim Party & Drum Circle is the third annual community celebration of Purim, the holiday commemorating the Jewish people's salvation in Persia of old. The festivities will be held at Foothills Event Center on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Billed as the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar, the daylong holiday commemorates the nullification in 356 B.C.E. of a Persian decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people throughout the Persian Empire as told in the biblical Book of Esther. Chabad's original spin on this age-old holiday has helped bring the spirit of Purim to Grass Valley year after year.

"The Purim party with Chabad will combine ancient Jewish traditions with a modern twist," said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, director of Chabad of Grass Valley. "We focus on doing interesting and innovative programs, yet still keeping with the special Holiday customs."

The event is a community-wide program, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. Participants will enjoy a delicious Kosher dinner, Mishloach Manot exchange, multimedia Megillah reading and more. The highlight will be a community drum circle with Bay Area drummer Yari Mander. Children and adults of all ages are welcome.

"The event is focused primarily on spirit, fun, and tradition," said Mrs. Chyena Yusewitz, program coordinator at Chabad of Grass Valley. "Everyone is sure to have a great time. It is the most uplifting holiday of the year."

In the spirit of Purim, participants are encouraged to dress in costume. Early bird discounts in effect until March 7. RSVP and more info at JewishGV.com/Purim.

Chabad of Grass Valley offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information, contact Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz at 530-404-0020 or email rabbi@JewishGV.com.