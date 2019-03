Cattlemen endorse Dahle

Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) announced he has received the endorsement of the California Cattlemen's Association in his campaign for State Senate District 1, according to a release.

"The last few years have been some of the most devastating on record due to catastrophic wildfires," Vice President of the California Cattlemen's Association and Siskiyou County rancher Greg Kuck said. "California's ranchers and rural communities, especially in the 1st Senate District, have been some of the hardest hit. As an association we appreciate Brian's commitment to reducing the impact of these destructive blazes through proper forest management and fuels reduction, and his recognition of livestock grazing as a vital tool to do so."

Senator Ted Gaines vacated the seat after winning election to the Board of Equalization in November. The special election is scheduled for March 26. For more information go to http://www.BrianDahle.com.

— Brian Dahle for Senate