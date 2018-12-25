Cat saved after rough start in Grass Valley

Some cats are born into the lap of luxury and some have a rough start. Mowgli was one that had a rough start.

Born to a feral mother, Mowgli was found by a kind family that offered him food and access to their garage for shelter. The family was moving and not able to take the cat with them and Mowgli found himself at AnimalSave.

Upon intake, it became clear he needed much more than food and shelter.

AnimalSave staff noticed Mowgli had a persistent sneeze with some blood. After much poking, prodding and testing in an attempt to determine a diagnosis and find a medication that would treat his condition, he continued to struggle. His nose wouldn't stop running, his breathing was congested and his lips were swelling. AnimalSave thought Mowgli might have a foreign object lodged in his nose, but nothing could be found. The cat took it all in stride, just happy to be receiving so much love and attention.

Because Mowgli was potentially contagious, he was kept in isolation. One volunteer, Skip, became well acquainted with the cat during his visits to photograph AnimalSave's cats and kittens. Skip's visits with Mowgli became longer and longer over the next two months. So, it came as no surprise when he announced Mowgli was the perfect kitty to complete the family at home.

Now with Skip, Brian, Hobo and Pippy, Linus (formerly Mowgli) has completely recovered from his medical condition.

AnimalSave began its work in 1973. For over 40 years, it has rescued and found homes for thousands of dogs and cats and provided low-cost spay and neuter services for over 22,000 animals. These efforts have reduced the number of homeless animals in our community and the resulting burden on our local shelters.

To bring a cat home for the holidays, visit AnimalSave's Cat Adoption Room between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. To see our adoptable animals, get information on AnimalSave's low-cost spay/neuter clinic or to donate, visit http://www.animalsave.org.

For additional information or to volunteer to help AnimalSave help the animals, contact carolyn@animalsave.org or call 530-271-7071, ext. 201.

Source: AnimalSave