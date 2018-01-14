Cat burglar hits Grass Valley’s iconic Holbrooke Hotel

Grass Valley Police are investigating the brazen burglary of a room at the Holbrooke Hotel sometime during the night, said Officer Jesse Cloyd.

The burglary was discovered by the occupants of the room Sunday morning, Cloyd said.

"It appears that some time during the night, the burglar climbed over the railing onto the second-story balcony, then entered through an unlocked rear door," he said.

The more than 150-year-old hotel on East Main Street has a wide balcony in the front overlooking the street; the adjoining building's roof apparently provided access to the cat burglar.

"A handrail was broken, which had not been broken the night before," Cloyd said. "There was a series of boot prints on top of the neighboring building on the east side. It does seem likely that (the burglar) gained access from that roof."

The thief made off with jewelry, a wallet and a purse from the occupied room, Cloyd said, adding that the estimated loss was about $500.

