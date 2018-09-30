‘Cash for College’ event at NU in Grass Valley

Nevada Joint Union High School District seniors and their parents are invited to attend a "Cash for College" event at 9 a.m. on October 13 in the cafeteria at Nevada Union High School. Financial aid experts from Sierra College and Sacramento State will be on hand to assist families as they complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This is the first step to determining eligibility for financial assistance for students planning to attend community or four-year colleges. Please bring 2017 tax documents and student Chromebooks.