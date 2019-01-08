Cascade Shores residents talk fire danger, safety measures

Cascade Shores residents packed into the community's firehouse earlier this month, with the standing-room-only crowd intent on discussing its vulnerability to wildfire.

The lessons of November's Camp Fire, with the destruction of Paradise and the loss of nearly 100 lives, cuts a little too close to home for the neighborhood of approximately 1,000 residents on the south side of Scotts Flat Lake.

The community, which was primarily vacation homes when it was established in the 1970s, is only about 15 minutes from Nevada City but is easily accessible by just three roads. Two of those parallel each other and lead down to Nevada City, while the third leads to Brunswick Road and then to Highway 174. All three are fairly narrow, winding, and run along heavily forested tracts of land.

An article published Dec. 12 in the Washington Post, "Living Under a Time Bomb," drew parallels between Paradise and Nevada County. The article noted Cascade Shores had limited escape routes, and featured an ominous overhead shot of Banner Lava Cap Road, a narrow ribbon of black wending through looming pines.

That article was widely shared on local social media outlets — and was referenced right off the bat at the meeting hosted by the Cascade Shores Homeowners Association by Kent Rees, chair of the Firewise Coalition.

"How many of you read the story?" he asked, surveying the raised hands. "It took that (article) to get a crowd like this."

Rees noted that Cascade Shores has been a Firewise community — part of the national Firewise organization and under the direction of the Nevada County Fire Safe Council — for five years, and said he was glad to see a heightened level of concern.

"We've come to a new stage," he said, calling Nevada County a "geographical bull's eye."

Before Paradise, Rees said, Nevada County residents could take comfort in thinking the worst that could happen was losing their homes and having to rebuild. The Camp Fire, he said, was a game-changer.

John Gulserian, with Nevada County's Office of Emergency Services, had a very personal perspective of the Camp Fire. A former Paradise resident, his daughter was living in the family home when the fire broke out. According to Gulserian, she had not followed many of his safety tips and barely escaped with her life.

"It's still hard," said an emotional Gulserian, who told the crowd he had helped draft the evacuation plan for Paradise during his years working in Butte County.

Gulserian advocated strongly for residents to sign up with the county for Code Red notifications.

"It's not a perfect tool, it has its limitations," he acknowledged.

Gulserian also advised residents to heed evacuation warnings and not to try sheltering in place, saying, "If someone says leave, leave … Don't expect to be rescued."

Like other county officials, he urged residents to be proactive about their emergency plan.

"I know the roads are narrow and winding," Gulserian said. "Know your area. Check out the routes. Practice (evacuating)."

Evacuation routes

Potential evacuation routes and warning systems were among the topics raised by those in attendance.

"If the roads are jammed, is the lake a viable option?" asked one woman.

Another resident asked about evacuation route signs, but Gulserian noted it would be difficult to predict a fire's direction.

Rees pointed out some escape routes proposed on social media posts, such as the end of Banner Quaker Hill Road that turns into dirt and eventually links up to Highway 20, could become death traps.

"We tried that (road)," association President Harry Wander told the crowd, adding some portions are extremely steep and littered with baseball-sized rocks. "It's 10 miles from the end of pavement to Highway 20, and it took us an hour. You would need four-wheel drive … I would not try to go out that way."

Greenhorn Road, Wander said, is not a good option either.

The NID road leading across the Scotts Flat Lake reservoir spillway — which currently has two gates — sparked some angry outbursts from residents who want to be able to use it as an evacuation route.

The homeowners association and the Firewise board has sent a letter to NID, asking for better access to the gate. The water district's Maintenance & Resource Management Committee reportedly is scheduled to discuss evacuation access on Jan. 29.

"We ought to have a key," Wander said.

"We need the dam road as a last-resort exit, if we're running to save our lives," agreed Rees.

One resident expressed the opinion that an angle grinder would take care of any locks, prompting Rees to respond, "We're going to try to take a nicer approach."

Warning siren proposed

As with the audience at a county-wide fire safety town hall held at the end of the year at the Rood Center, Cascade Shores residents are looking to an old-fashioned warning siren.

Gulserian noted that Lake Wildwood also is considering a siren warning system, adding they cost about $5,000 apiece and have a range of about a mile. Alta Sierra is looking at a siren and a phone tree alert system, he said.

"The simplest thing is a siren," one resident said. "How can we get this done? Let's pitch in, let's get this done."

"We have to be warned quickly and get out safely," Rees agreed. "Let's push that forward."

A fundraising campaign for a siren, potentially coordinated by the homeowners association and the Firewise committee, has been added to the association's next board meeting on Feb. 5.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.