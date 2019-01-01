Cascade Shores residents take New Year’s plunge into Scotts Flat Lake

At 2 p.m. on New Year's Day, several dozen intrepid souls — along with a healthy contingent of well-wishers — ventured down to the Cascade Shores dock for an unofficial but nonetheless traditional plunge into the frigid waters of Scotts Flat Lake.

The event has been taking place for at least a decade and has drawn upward of 40 hardy souls in weather that can be bright and sunny, as it was Tuesday, or snowing and dreary.

Debbie Evans, who wore a Batman cape, participated with her husband Gary, decked out in a red Superman cape, Flash shorts and a Green Lantern T-shirt. Debbie Evans, a cancer survivor, said she had been withdrawn after her illness, planning to attend events and then canceling at the last minute. At her first New Year's dip nine years ago, she said, she almost chickened out several times but finally took the plunge.

"Every since then, I have never canceled on an event!" she said with a smile.