Cascade Shores home destroyed Wednesday night

A two-alarm fire destroyed a Cascade Shores home late Wednesday night.

The structure fire was reported a little after 10 p.m., according to Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief Josh Sunde.

Units responded to the 12000 block of Summit Ridge Road and found the one-story wood frame house with heavy smoke and fire showing, Sunde said. The house was already 75 percent involved, he said.

"We automatically send four engines and a battalion chief to a fire," Sunde said. "If I get there and see this is more work than they can handle, I call for a second alarm, which gets me two additional engines."

In this case, he said, access was difficult and there were power lines to the house that were still live and arcing.

"We had to create a safety area that inhibited our actions," Sunde said. "It became a little more labor-intensive. It takes more time and effort."

The fire took approximately 45 minutes to knock down, and an additional hour to extinguish, Sunde said, adding that all firefighting operations were performed from the exterior of the house due to the amount of involvement and instability of the structure.

All of the home's occupants were reported out of the building by the resident at the scene, Sunde said.

The building was a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

