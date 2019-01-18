Carolyn Singer: The puzzle of pruning

The gardener on the cover of "How to Prune Fruit Trees" is scratching his head as he evaluates the complex branching of an older tree. My parents' edition of this classic, printed in the 1950s, differs little from its twentieth edition, still available. The valuable information inside the covers, and the image of the budding but puzzled orchardist, has changed very little in the past decades.

Every year I receive emails with questions about pruning.

Begin with the basics. Knowing the effect a pruning cut will have on next season's growth is critical information. Each cut is a choice. A heading cut prunes the branch along its length. A thinning cut removes the branch (large or small) back to its point of origin.

Heading cuts stimulate growth of all buds below the pruning cut, while a thinning cut may eliminate growth in that section of the tree unless a bud remains. Imagine the tree as a mature specimen and prune only as needed, shaping its future for many generations to come.

Alex Shigo, regarded as the "father of modern arboriculture' left a legacy of rich information about tree care. One of his most important discoveries in his more than 26 years with the forest service was how trees heal their wounds. Make your thinning cuts close to, but not into the rings that form the branch bark collar. The tree will compartmentalize, sealing off the area of the wound, and heal itself.

Early training of fruit trees is critically important. The scaffold branches that originate from the trunk will hold secondary branching which will, hopefully, produce a lot of fruit. Pruning in the early years shapes the future, with strong branches and good fruiting wood or spurs. Sunlight distribution throughout the tree affects potential harvest.

Young bareroot fruit trees will often have more branches than the tree will need in the future. Learn how each bears fruit. Apples and pears will fruit on spurs, peaches and nectarines primarily on new wood from the previous season.

Each year prune your fruit trees with a mature image in mind. Try not to prune too heavily in any one year. With older trees, remove vertical growth and crossing branches. Use thinning cuts as much as possible, cutting back to the point of origin.

Heading cuts, which prune back to a bud, force even more growth, and should be done only when necessary to remove damage or encourage new growth. Buds are directional. When you prune to a bud with a heading cut, the bud will likely begin a new section of branch.

Over the past decades I have trained an apple tree to a strong horizontal branching, its primary trunk split into a V shape. On a smaller scale, this is done when gardeners train young trees into an espaliered form, either for its artistic beauty, or to maximize sunlight distribution. My apple is old and very strong, rewarding me with apples to share almost every year.

The heavy crop is so plentiful, I have often watched deer make their way to the accessible fruit on the lower branches. I've even seen a few stand on their hind legs to reach as many fruits as possible.

With old trees that have not been pruned for many seasons, reshaping may have to take place over a few years. Stand back and examine the tree. Removal of large sections, always with thinning cuts, may be in order. Damaged or diseased branches first, followed by selective thinning.

I had the good fortune to have local mentors teach me. Ernst Bierwagen and Paul Leutenaker both gave me lessons and encouragement in the early 1980s. I feel their devotion to Chicago Park orchards and their wisdom each winter as I prune.

Carolyn has gardened organically in Nevada County since 1977. She is the author of the award-winning "The Seasoned Gardener, 5 decades of sustainable and practical garden wisdom", and two volumes of "Deer in My Garden" (deer-resistant plants), available locally. Send your gardening questions and comments to carolynfsinger@gmail.com. Check out her website at carolynsingergardens.com.