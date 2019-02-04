Cardiac support group fills vital need

A report from the American Heart Association published just last week found that nearly half of all adult Americans are living with heart disease.

The study, published in the AHA journal Circulation, says that 121.5 million adults in the US (48%) have some type of cardiovascular disease. Heart disease continues to be the number one cause of death, accounting for one in every four deaths among US adults.

With so many people living with heart disease, one would think that support for those affected by it would be plentiful. But that is not always the case.

"Living with heart disease can feel lonely," explains Linda Miller, facilitator for Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital's Heart Support Group. "It can be incredibly stressful, particularly if you don't have anyone to talk to who understands what you are going through."

SNMH's Heart Support Group is filling a vital need for those in our community living with heart disease. The group, which meets monthly, is open to anyone affected by heart disease, including those who survived a cardiac event or are living with a chronic condition. The group is also open to anyone supporting a loved one with heart disease or who would like to learn more about heart disease.

"We find that the group really meets a need for the people who attend," Miller explains. "They may have questions about ways to reduce stress. They may need motivation to help them stick to an exercise plan or to eat better. But most importantly – they may be worried or afraid and talking about that with people who understand makes a tremendous difference."

Miller herself knows that firsthand. She is diagnosed with cardiomyopathy (enlargement of the heart) and has lived with a defibrillator/pacemaker for several years. Sadly, she also lost her 48-year-old daughter to heart disease just last year, a loss that Miller says helps her stay motivated to support others coping with heart disease.

"Sharing our experiences really lightens the load," she says. "As one woman said to me, 'I come here because this group gives me hope.'"

While Miller has facilitated the group for women for several years, last year SNMH extended the invitation to men as well. Heart attack survivor Don Attix stepped in to serve as the facilitator for the men's group. Miller says the two groups have just naturally blended into one.

"We have found that men and women share the same concerns and so typically we combine our two groups. Each meeting begins with 45 minutes of sharing personal stories or struggles and then we feature a presenter every month."

Past topics have included nutrition, exercise, stress relief and topics specific to certain heart conditions, like atrial fibrillation.

"The support group really becomes a community," Miller says. "Often we have a hard time ending the meeting because everyone enjoys talking together so much. It's wonderful to see the support and camaraderie."

Miller is passionate about educating others about heart disease – particularly here in her own community.

"I really want everyone here in Grass Valley and Nevada County to know how common heart disease is, what the symptoms are, and what resources are available to those affected by it. Knowledge is valuable. And there is a lot to know, when it comes to heart disease!"

Knowledge that she hopes to share, one support group meeting at a time.