Car Show coming to downtown Grass Valley

The Grass Valley Downtown Association has scheduled the Grass Valley Car Show for 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday, according to a release.

The event will feature food vendors: Culture Shock Yogurt, California Kettle Corn, Honest Pie, Horn of the Bull Tacqueria, and Sweeney's Weenies. There will be a variety of other vendors including balloon art, face painting, metal art, a few cars for sale and a photo booth. All vendors will be in the City Hall parking lot.

Mill and Main Streets will be closed to parking at 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The association said downtown is expecting a busy weekend as the Center for the Arts has its free, family fun day 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the same day. For more on that, go to thecenterforthearts.org/event/family-fun-day-cinco-de-mayo/

Call 530-272-8315 for information about the car show.

Source: Grass Valley Downtown Association