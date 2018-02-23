Cappitelli endorses Foster for sheriff

Paul Cappitelli, retired Executive Director of the California Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training and former President of the California Peace Officers Association, has endorsed John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff, according to a release.

"John's having been a career law enforcement executive with many years of experience sets him apart from others," Cappitelli said.

Foster and Cappitelli got to know one another while Foster served on the Peace Officers Standards and Training Instructor Standards Advisory Council.

"John cares deeply about the leadership, ethics and Community Policing models of progressive law enforcement practices," Cappitelli said. "In my view, John Foster is aptly qualified to assume the challenge and it is my honor and pleasure to endorse him for Sheriff of Nevada County."

John Foster spent 17 years as Grass Valley Police Chief.

Source: John Foster