Cannabis dispensaries coming soon to Marysville

River City Phoenix was expecting to open its medical marijuana dispensary in Marysville by September. Unforeseen circumstances have held up construction.

"After reaching out to the project managers, staff learned that the high demand for construction labor has delayed the project and the timeline for completion. December 2018 is the new anticipated project completion date," according to the Marysville monthly newsletter.

The company says the issue is confounding new construction starts across the state.

"Statewide there is a high demand for all construction trades. Workforce shortage and influx of new construction projects has proven schedules/inspections are hard to stick to," said Matthew Z'berg, community relations coordinator for RCP, in an email.

The company expects to be finished with construction by the end of November. They plan on opening doors at the beginning of December, Z'berg said.

"Anyone from Marysville looking to be interviewed for a job can contact Wendie Beckham at wbeckham@mwgholdingsllc.com," he said in an email.

The new dispensary will be located at 521 Third St., Marysville, between the McDonald's and Adventist Health and Rideout. The dispensary will sell cannabis flowers, edibles, topicals, tinctures and extracts to medical patients who have a doctor's recommendation.

RCP's flagship location is in Sacramento and has been open since 2010. The company holds one of two available medical marijuana dispensary permits available in Marysville.

Second dispensary in the works

Another Sacramento-area dispensary – Northstar Holistic Collective – applied for the second permit through the city in August. Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said the city is currently in the process of reviewing the company's application and could decide soon.

"They submitted their application packet, so we are now just going through that. The permit has already been authorized for the proposed location, but they still have to go through the engineering process on their end to get up to speed on inspection," Sachs said.

Northstar's proposed location is at 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville. The property owners originally had a deal with the Marysville Cannabis Company to open up shop in the facility before the company was denied an application renewal earlier this year.

Sachs said he's been told that the Northstar team expects to request a final inspection of the facility within the next 30 days, which would be one of the final steps before officials can decide whether or not to issue a permit to operate.

If all goes according to plan, Sachs said, the dispensary could potentially be operational by the beginning of December.

Jake Abbott is a reporter for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat. Contact him at abbott@appealdemocrat.com.