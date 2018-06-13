Canine musical delights audience at Scotten Elementary School in Grass Valley

As the school year came to a close, all second grade classes at Scotten Elementary School in Grass Valley entertained their parents and families with a performance, "Arf! A Canine Musical." Puppies from Paducah to Peru welcomed the audience to "Doggie Town" and sang songs about all the talents they each possessed. The musical reinforced the important life lesson that "each of us has something special to offer and, if encouraged and developed, our contribution can make the world a better place, and that everyone's 'bark' is important." The Grass Valley Schools Foundation lent their support to the production.