Candlelight vigil set in Grass Valley for missing Vietnam vet

It's been a month since Vietnam veteran Stan Norman disappeared without a trace after spending time with friends in Nevada City and Grass Valley.

On May 4, his distinctive silver Hummer was spotted in the Chalk Bluff/Red Dog area. A preliminary search was conducted that day, and the California Department of Justice was called to process the vehicle.

But despite two extensive multi-agency searches on May 5 and May 8, there was no sign of Norman or his toy apricot poodle, KoKo.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit, along with a forensic evidence unit from the state, served a search warrant on a residence in the 13000 block of Sadie D Drive in Cascade Shores. A man at the house, identified as Sean Bryant, 51, was arrested on unrelated domestic violence charges, said Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf.

"Our investigation led us to a residence (where) we believe Stan Norman might have been before he went missing," Bringolf said.

Bringolf declined to comment further Tuesday, citing the active, dynamic nature of the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-1263.

Norman's family and friends still hold out hope they will bring him home. On Friday, they will hold a candlelight vigil to continue spreading the word.

The event has been organized by friend Kristen Condict Day, who put together a Facebook page devoted to finding Norman and who has been acting as a clearinghouse for information relating to the search.

"We are inviting all of the community, near and far, to attend the candlelight vigil for Stan this Friday at Memorial Park (Veteran Memorial area) in Grass Valley," Day wrote on Facebook.

Those who plan to attend are being asked to start gathering at around 8 p.m. at the park. Candle lighting will begin at 8:30 p.m. The Venerable Gary Brown, Archdeacon, will provide prayers and all ages are welcome.

There will be a donation jar set up to assist in the GoFundMe account started by Norman's family, Day said.

Norman was last seen after he went with friends to McGee's in Nevada City April 14 and was positively identified at Bonanza Market in Nevada City that night. He then reportedly went to another friend's house in Grass Valley and those in attendance went to sleep some time around 4 a.m. Norman's cell phone pinged off several phone towers along the Highway 174 corridor later that morning, but no one has reported seeing him since the early hours of April 15.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.