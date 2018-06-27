Candlelight vigil for families separated at border to be held Thursday in Nevada City
June 27, 2018
A Candlelight Vigil to "End the Border Brutality," will be held Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Robinson Plaza at the bottom of Commercial and Union streets in downtown Nevada City, according to a press release.
Organizers are holding the event in reaction to the detention and separation of migrant Mexican and Latin American children and their parents now being held under criminal charges. This vigil is intended to educate as well as announce an upcoming nationwide campaign.
The press release states "Bring your family, extra candles to share, banners and signs, love, and determination."
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley police arrest 2 for indecent exposure in unrelated incidents
- Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies
- Passage of Nevada County cannabis ordinance could be next year
- Eye on the prize: Wild Eye Pub ready to open in Grass Valley
- Grass Valley man pleads guilty to ‘dark web’ gun trafficking
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County sheriff: Authorities identify victim in river death (VIDEO)
- Penn Valley man awaits Nevada County court hearing on sex charges
- Meet your merchant: With the goal of family time, Penny Dunbar sold her diner and bought Sierra Mountain Coffee in Grass Valley
- Grass Valley police arrest 2 for indecent exposure in unrelated incidents
- Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies