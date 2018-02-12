Candidates running in Nevada County file campaign disclosures

Several local candidates have filed campaign disclosures, documents that detail the cash they've raised and spent, as well as naming those who have contributed.

Nevada County voters have a handful of races they'll decide on June 5. If a candidate fails to get a 50 percent plus one vote on that day, a runoff will occur in November's general election.

Barring a late entry, voters will decide on June 5 the District 3 Board of Supervisors race, which has two candidates. The winner of the sheriff's race, with three candidates, might not be known until late this year.

The sheriff's race drew its first candidate in December 2016. Sheriff Keith Royal, in office for almost 20 years, has said he won't run again.

All contributions listed are for the July 1 to Dec. 31 reporting period. The deadline to file was Jan. 31.

Sheriff

Three people have said they'll run for Nevada County sheriff: Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster, sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon and sheriff's Lt. Bill Smethers.

Foster started the reporting period with $2,484.72 and received $29,724.47, bringing his total to $32,209.19. He spent $31,551.15 and now has a balance of $658.04.

Contributors include Byers Enterprises, which gave $1,000; realtor Teresa Dietrich, who gave $950; Greg Zaller, who gave $190; Pauli Halstead, running for Nevada City Council, who gave $190; attorney Stephen Munkelt, who gave $190; and Ana Acton, executive director of FREED, who gave $200.

Foster paid Joey Jordan, who's consulting his campaign, $9,654.81 for consulting and fundraising events, as well as for campaign expenses.

Moon started the reporting period with $3,365.14. She received $16,794.40 in contributions, as well as a $250 miscellaneous increase, for a total of $20,409.54.

She spent $14,202.26, leaving her $6,207.28.

Contributors include Joanne Bodine, who gave $2,000; Lauren Maddux, who gave $1,000; and Nevada City Councilwoman Evans Phelps, who gave $600.

Moon's expenses include Nevada City-based Robins, McNamara & Perkins, who received $9,000 for consulting.

Smethers received $19,226.37 in contributions, plus a $10,000 loan from himself, for a total of $29,226.37. He spent $4,926.53, leaving him $24,299.84.

Contributors include Cami Rhodes, who gave $1,000; Jeff Hansen, who gave $1,500; and former Nevada County Supervisor Fran Freedle, who gave $200.

Smethers' expenses include $1,789.81 to First Class Mailing for campaign literature.

District 3 Board of Supervisors

Hilary Hodge is running against Supervisor Dan Miller for the District 3 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Hodge raised $29,587.68 last year, and received a $500 loan from herself, for a total of $30,087.68. She's spent $13,694.43, leaving her $16,393.25.

Contributors include Neil Bodine, who gave $3,370; Cathy Knight, who gave $776; and Margaret Joehnck, who gave $285.

Hodge spent $2,600 of her contributions on Meredith Mohr of Grass Valley; Eric Robins, of Nevada City; and Robins McNamara & Perkins, of Nevada City, for consulting services.

Miller started with $4,417 and received $16,250 in contributions. That gave him a total of $20,667.

Miller spent $11,599 during the same period, leaving him with $9,068 in the bank.

Running for re-election to his District 3 seat, Miller received contributions from people and groups including the Nevada County Contractors Association Political Action Committee, which gave $2,000. Supervisor Hank Weston and Kandy Weston gave $200; Mike Bratton State Farm Insurance gave $500; and George and JoAnn Rebane gave $1,000.

Out of Miller's $11,599 in expenses, $7,800 went to Roseville-based Dauntless Communications for consulting fees.

District 4 Board of Supervisors

Sue Hoek, currently running unopposed for the seat, received $4,497.56 in contributions, plus a $2,000 loan from herself, for a total of $6,497.56. She spent $2,565.06, leaving her with $3,932.50.

Contributors to Hoek include the Nevada County Contractors Association Political Action Committee, which gave $1,000; Thomas Browning, who also gave $1,000; and Joey Jordan, who's running John Foster's campaign for sheriff, who gave $100.

Hoek's largest expense was Dauntless Communications, which received $2,416.06, for consulting and information technology fees.

Weston, who isn't running for re-election to his District 4 seat, also filed a campaign disclosure. Weston raised no money during the last reporting period. He already had $1,337.36 in the bank.

Of that money, Weston donated $1,002.56 to Hoek, who he endorsed.

The remaining $235.80 of Weston's money was spent on professional services.

District Attorney

Running for a fourth term, Cliff Newell reported no contributions between July 1 and Dec. 31. However, he started with $49,354 in the bank.

Newell gave $450 to Community Recovery Resources. He now has $48,904.

Former Assistant District Attorney Glenn Jennings, who announced this month he'll run for Newell's seat, hasn't yet filed a campaign disclosure.

Nevada Irrigation District

Ricki Heck, running for Division 1 in the Nevada Irrigation District, raised $11,949 and spent $2,932.78. She has $9,016.22 in the bank.

Heck's contributors include Mike Snegg, who gave $2,500; Neil Bodine, who gave $1,000; and Caleb Dardick, former executive director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, who gave $100.

Heck spent $1,474.93 on consulting fees and information technology costs with Winter Street Design Group of Nevada City.

District 1 incumbent Nancy Weber has said she won't seek re-election.

Three men have said they intend to run for the Division 2 seat: Incumbent John Drew, Bruce Herring and John Volz.

Herring raised $16,365, $5,000 of which is a loan from himself. He spent $4,248.57, leaving him $12,116.43.

Contributors include C. Roy Herring, who gave $5,000; Mark B. Herring, who gave $2,500; and Edward Beatty, who gave $500.

Volz raised $22,439, $10,000 of which are loans from himself and Linda S. Volz. He spent $1,483.91, leaving him $20.955.09.

Contributors include Bob Wright, who gave $2,000; Snegg & Snegg, which gave $1,000; and Susan Copeland, who gave $500.

Drew hasn't yet filed a campaign disclosure.

No one has filed a disclosure in the Division 4 race.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.