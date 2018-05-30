Candidates for office in Nevada County make final campaign disclosures before June 5 election

All three candidates for Nevada County sheriff have raised tens of thousands of dollars in their race for the county's top law enforcement job, campaign disclosures state.

Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster started the most recent reporting period — April 22 to May 19 — with $1,477.03. He raised $17,161.99 and spent $17,549.65, leaving him $1,089.37.

Contributors include Frank Pinney, who gave $1,000; Michael Gomez, who Foster has said would become one of two undersheriffs, who gave $500; and attorney Stephen Munkelt, who gave $500.

Foster has received a total of $43,817.99 in monetary and in-kind contributions this year.

Sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon started this reporting period with $4,356.96. She raised $5,571 and spent $2,115.05. She has $7,812.91 in the bank.

Moon's contributors include Michael S. Funk, who gave $1,000 this period; Emerald Bay Extracts, which gave $250; and John Volz, who gave $100.

Moon has received a total of $28,615 in monetary and in-kind contributions from Jan. 1 to May 19, with $3,500 of that being a loan.

Executive Lt. Bill Smethers started the reporting period with $27,196.29. He raised $2,764.80 and spent $21,949.93. He has $8,011.16.

Contributors include John Jans and Dede Watson, both of whom gave $500; and Laborers Local 185 PAC of Sacramento, which gave $300.

Smethers raised a total of $57,226.85 since Jan. 1, with $10,000 of that being a loan.

Board of Supervisors

Hilary Hodge started the reporting period with $16,442.13. She raised $6,795 and spent $15,825.62. She has $7,411.51 in the bank.

Contributors include the Sacramento Central Labor Council, which gave $3,000; the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee, which gave $1,500; and The Union Editorial Board member Monica Senter, who gave $50.

Hodge has received $27,957.61 in monetary and in-kind contributions since Jan. 1, with $500 of that being a loan.

Incumbent Dan Miller started this period with $709.38. He raised $9,557 and spent $6,636.98, leaving him $3,629.40.

Contributors include the Nevada County Contractors Association PAC, which gave $3,000; JTS Sales Group, which gave $1,200; Frank and Robin Pinney, who gave $1,000; and Sierra Pacific Industries of Redding, which gave $995.

Miller has received $27,836.38 in monetary and in-kind contributions since Jan. 1.

District attorney

Glenn Jennings started the reporting period with $13,812.78. He raised $2,673 and spent $15,231.21, leaving him $1,254.57.

Contributors include Susan Walsh, The Union Editorial Board member John 'Mac' Young and Chico resident Steven Stapleton, all of whom gave $250.

Jennings has raised $30,369.73 since Jan. 1 in monetary and in-kind contributions, with $13,000 of that being a loan.

Incumbent Cliff Newell started the period with $38,539.28. He raised $1,145 and spent $29,679.58, leaving him $10,004.70 in the bank.

Contributors include Michael Funk, who gave $1,000; and Jon Byerrum, who gave $125.

Newell has raised $4,343 in monetary and in-kind contributions since Jan. 1.

Clerk-recorder

Mary Anne Davis, an employee of The Union, started the reporting period with $2,373.33. She raised $969 and spent nothing, leaving her $3,342.33.

Contributors include Scott Browne, who gave $250; Dan Prout, who gave $200; and Todd Juvinall, who gave $100.

Davis has raised $8,057.65 in monetary and in-kind contributions since Jan. 1, with $2,925.46 of that being a loan.

Incumbent Greg Diaz started the reporting period with $1,352.20 and raised $1,857.61. He spent $469.37, leaving him $2,740.44.

Contributors include Helene Buck; Philip and Belinda Carville; and Belden and Yashi Johnson, all of whom gave $100.

Diaz has raised a total of $3,954.61 in contributions this year.

Elise Strickler started the reporting period with $981.41. She raised $411 and spent $661.50, leaving her $730.91.

Contributions include $150 to herself; $50 from S. Suzanne Doyle and $50 from Terry Lamphier.

Stickler has raised $3,930.70 in monetary and in-kind contributions since Jan. 1, with $500 of that being a loan.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.