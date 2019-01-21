Candidate filing open for California’s 1st Senate District; election on March 26

Candidates for the state Senate seat formerly held by Ted Gaines have until Jan. 31 to formally declare for office.

A special election for the District 1 seat will occur March 26. If no one candidate garners 50 percent plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 4 runoff.

Candidates for the District 1 seat include State Assemblyman Brian Dahle and Rex Hime.

The special March election will follow a similar pattern to November's general election for Nevada County voters. In Nevada County all registered voters should receive a mail ballot, which elections officials will issue around Feb. 9, said Abby Kelly, acting assistant county clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, in an email.

Kelly's office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, will start serving as a vote center on Feb. 25. Voters can cast their ballots in person at the vote center or drop off vote-by-mail ballots.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will open March 16 as a vote center, as will Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, in Truckee.

Recommended Stories For You

The locations of drop-off boxes, where voters can leave completed ballots in a secure spot, aren't yet determined, Kelly said.

The election involves Nevada, Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Shasta, Sierra and Siskiyou counties.

Gaines, who previously held the District 1 seat, was sworn in this month as a member of California State Board of Equalization.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.