Canada geese standing guard

Canada geese standing guardSubmitted by Robert FosterJanuary 28, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Submitted by Robert FosterJanuary 28, 2019Submitted by Robert FosterFor years, Robert Foster has had Canada geese inexplicably guarding his Nevada County home. "This is a common occurrence," he said. "They survey the neighborhood and announce anything that's moving — including us."
