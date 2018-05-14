Camptonville to host May 19 plant sale and flea market

Camptonville's annual plant sale and flea market returns with a new location: the Lost Nugget field, 16448 Highway 49 in Camptonville.

This year's planned date is Saturday (rain date May 26), starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending 2:30 p.m. Vendors will be selling local plant starts, antique and used items, arts and crafts, and food.

Community organizations also may participate with food sales, and the Community Center is requesting donation of high-quality used items; bring them during the event and the sale will benefit the Center's renovation fund.

For vendor information, call Jesse Golden at 925-297-5375 or email calendarcville@gmail.com.

The event is sponsored by Camptonville Community Partnership and Camptonville Community Center.

Source: Camptonville Community Center