Community rallying for Burgee Dave’s at the Mayo; fundraiser slated for early April (VIDEO)

An April fundraiser will help the popular Burgee Dave's at the Mayo get one step closer to rebuilding. A fire last year tore through the Camptonville restaurant and bar.

Despite the blaze, owner Brian Price was outside serving his iconic Ultimate Bloody Marys to customers just days after the July fire.

"Things are going slowly but surely. We're working on the floor, all the electrical is done and we're getting ready to put the ceiling in," Price said. "Soon, we'll have floors and ceilings finished, then we can have people inside and then it won't matter what the weather is like outside."

Since the fire, the foothills establishment has opened on the weekends, weather permitting, and a GoFundMe account and other fundraisers have brought in about $20,000. Price said another $30,000 would get them mostly back up and running.

“We’re still working and pecking away to get this back open.”



"We're still working and pecking away to get this back open."

— Brian Price, owner Burgee Dave's at the Mayo

"We really appreciate all the community help and the community keeping us in their minds and all the voices talking about us – we can feel all of that," he said. "We still have people show up who have never been here and they didn't even know we had a fire."

He said about 10 to 15 new customers visit the Mermaid-themed historical restaurant per week, and many of them hear about it on Yelp and other online restaurant sites.

"It's kind of surreal," Price said. "We're still working and pecking away to get this back open."

Price's Ultimate Bloody Mary is served in a large Mason jar, topped with a cheeseburger slider, skewered meat and cheese, vegetables and other fixings.

Included with the Bloody Mary is an announcement that Price heralds to the recipients describing the drink.

"I try my best to make it special for anyone that gets one, sometimes it gets redundant, but I try to make it special," he said. "I don't know how I do it but my voice warms up to it."

The fundraiser is set for the weekend of April 7-8 at Burgee Dave's 15315 Cleveland Avenue location in Camptonville.

Chris Kaufman is a staff writer for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat. Contact him at ckaufman@appealdemocrat.com.