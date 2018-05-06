Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule May 7-12

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Gold Run State Rest and Recovery Areas (SRRAs): The EB and WB rest areas will be closed from May 9 to September 30 to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current State requirements. Construction of a new system, similar to other SRRA locations, will eliminate costs associated with septic tank systems and improve the potable water delivery system.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Bear River to JEO Lake Spaulding Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Live Oak Lane to Hulbert Way: Motorists can expect intermittent left and right lane closures with CHP escorts from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday for utility work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from East Roseville Viaduct to .5 miles south of Pleasant Grove Blvd.: Motorists can expect overnight alternating lane closures both EB and WB from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night through 7 a.m. Saturday for striping work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Gold Run overcrossing: Motorists can expect full off-ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street) to the Highway 49 exit: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures and full WB off-ramp to Highway 49 closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night through 7 a.m. Saturday for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Whitmore Maintenance Station to Drum Forebay overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Rocklin Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Miners Ravine to Linda Creek: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Auburn/Riverside overcrossing to Lead Hill Boulevard overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent, overnight right lane and right shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night through Friday morning for core drilling work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Old State Highway to Ridge Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation