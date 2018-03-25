Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule March 26-31

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 – Northbound (Nevada County) from Old Downieville Highway to John Barleycorn Road: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Summer Ridge Drive: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for utility work.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Atwood Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Joeger Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Agricultural Inspection Station to Hwy 89 junction: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for sign work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at southbound Hwy 49 on-ramp to WB I-80: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the eastbound off-ramp to Bell Road: Motorists can expect full ramp and right lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Horseshoe Bar Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures on the local cross street from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation