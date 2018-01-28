Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule Jan. 29-Feb. 3

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 26 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 – Northbound (Nevada County) from Lady Jane Road to Kenwood Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent CHP-assisted rolling block highway closures from 5 a.m. to noon Sunday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to just north of Holly Vista Way: Motorists can expect intermittent CHP-assisted rolling block highway closures from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Haines Road overcrossing to westbound I-80 on ramp: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Ophir Road undercrossing to Route 193/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from New England Mills overhead to Weimar overhead: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27 to 7 a.m. Sunday Jan. 28 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Heather Glen overcrossing to Weimar Cross Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27 to 7 a.m. Sunday Jan. 28 for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine bridge to Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight left lane and median closures from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. starting Monday night through Thursday morning for drainage work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation