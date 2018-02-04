Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule Feb. 5-10

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 26 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Nevada Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Hwy 174/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect partial ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for core drilling.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Heather Glen overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Hwy 174/I-80 junction to Long Ravine bridge: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at the Hwy 174/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine bridge to Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight alternating lane, shoulder and median closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. starting Monday night through Friday morning for drainage work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation