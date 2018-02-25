Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule Feb. 26 – March 3

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 28 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Marysville Road to Gold Lake Road/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Joeger Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures both NB and SB from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Summer Ridge Drive: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures both NB and SB from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Atwood Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Squaw Valley Road to Squaw Creek: Motorists can expect right lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for traffic management to extend the right turn from Hwy 89 into Squaw Valley.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Cambridge/Lincoln Green Drives to Rusty Road/North Avenue: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls, right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation