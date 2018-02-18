Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule Feb. 19-24

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 26 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Gold Lake Road/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for miscellaneous work.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Summit to Vista Point: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Kemper/New Airport Road to Hulbert Way: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 5 a.m. to 12 noon Sunday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Bowman Lake Road to Lake Spaulding Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Friday for pavement repair.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) from Boca Bridge/Hirschdale to beginning of Chain Off area: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Friday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) from Clipper Gap overcrossing/Placer Hills Road to Applegate Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) from Applegate Road overcrossing to Weimar overcrossing/West Paoli Lane: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Placer County line to Deerfield Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for sign work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Hwy 49 junction/Sattley to Turner Canyon Creek: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for drainage work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http:// quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation