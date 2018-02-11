Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule Feb. 12-17

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street overcrossing (Maple Street and Placer Street): Motorists can expect partial ramp closure of the right lane from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until February 26 for miscellaneous work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Gold Lake Road/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from end of truck passing lane to Kenwood Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 5 a.m. to 12 noon Monday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Hwy 174/I-80 junction to Long Ravine bridge: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine undercrossing to Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane and median closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine bridge to Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight alternating lane, shoulder and median closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. starting Tuesday night through Friday morning for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Pole Creek Road to Montreal Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for fence work.

State Route 174 – Southbound (Nevada County) at the Ophir Street junction with eastbound Highway 20 frontage road/ramp: Motorists can expect lane closures and one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.