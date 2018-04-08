Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule April 9-14

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Bell Road: Motorists can expect overnight right and auxilary lane closures from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road overcrosing: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for paving operations.

Recommended Stories For You

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine Bridge to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra and Alpine Rds.): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday morning and from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from West Paoli Lane to the Gold Run overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for paving work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Agricultural Inspection Station to the I-80/Hwy 89 junction: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Applegate Road overcrossing to Dry Creek Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating right two lane (#2 and #3) closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for paving operations.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation