Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule April 30 through May 5

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Secret Town Road to Long Ravine underpass: Motorists can expect CHP escort of traffic through daytime and overnight lane closures from 6 p.m. April 30 through 6 p.m. May 2, including full closure of the #1 or left lane of WB and/or EB I-80 inside the project limits.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Nevada Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from East Roseville Viaduct to .5 miles south of Pleasant Grove Blvd.: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night through 7 a.m. Saturday for striping work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Stanford Ranch Rd. and Galleria Boulevard: Motorists can expect full and partial on and off ramp closures nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night through 7 a.m. Saturday for striping work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Crystal Springs overcrossing to 1 mile past Baxter: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from Nevada County line to Farad undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for fence work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Elm Avenue overcrossing to Russell Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for slope clearing.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Partridge Road to Gold Hill Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation