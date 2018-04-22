Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule April 23-28

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Secret Town Road to Long Ravine underpass: Motorists can expect CHP escort of traffic through daytime and overnight lane closures from 6 p.m. April 30 through 6 p.m. May 2, including full closure of the #1 or left lane of WB and/or EB I-80 inside the project limits.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Howard Creek: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from River Access to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for drainage work.

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Sun Shadow Circle to Exselsior Ditch (Independence Trail): Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Carriage Road to Shady S Lane: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Monte Vista to Alta Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from JEO Laing Road to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Alta Road undercrossing to Crystal Springs undercrosing: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine Bridge to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra and Alpine Rds.): Motorists can expect left/#1 lane and median closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday morning and from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Gold Run overcrossing to Rollins Lake Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for drainage work.

State Route 174 – Southbound (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to entrance for EB Hwy 20 (front street – Colfax Avenue): Motorists can expect left lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation