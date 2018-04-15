Caltrans: Sierra roadwork schedule April 16-21

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

UPDATE: Lane closures for construction work are scheduled to occur at different times (including overnight), weather permitting, from 6 p.m. April 30 through 6 p.m. May 2, including full closure of the #1 or left lane of WB and/or EB I-80 inside the project limits.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Nevada Drive: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines (Bell) Road overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane closures and full ramp closure of the eastbound off ramp to Bell Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for paving operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Taylor Road overcrossing to Junction Hwy 65: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday for litter cleanup.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Weimar overhead to New England Mills overhead: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for paving work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine Bridge to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra and Alpine Rds.): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday morning and from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (PlacerCounty) at the Magra overhead: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Applegate Road overcrossing to Clipper Gap (Placer Hills Rd.) overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating right two lane (#2 and #3) and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Illinoistown overcrossing (Canyon Way) to Hwy 174 junction: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for paving work.

State Route 174 – Southbound (Nevada County) from Ophir Street to entrance for EB Hwy 20 (front street – Colfax Avenue): Motorists can expect left lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Source: California Department of Transportation