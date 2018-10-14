Caltrans seeks input on roundabout project, continues work on I-80

Caltrans is hosting a community open house at City Hall in Auburn to seek public feedback on a proposed roundabout project for State Highway 49 at the intersection of Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue, according to a release.

The event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Rose Room of City Hall, 1225 Lincoln Way in Auburn. Community members can view project displays and review materials, including the draft environmental document, which is currently circulating. Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions and receive written comments from the public.

The draft environmental document also is available online at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist3/departments/envinternet/placer49roundabout/draftisnd.pdf

The $5.3 million project proposes to convert the intersection into a roundabout to increase motorist safety and reduce collisions. Caltrans proposes realigning the curve approach to the Borland Avenue/Lincoln Way intersection and increasing the radius (line of sight) for motorists approaching from the south. Construction is scheduled to start in spring 2021.

Freeway lane closures

Caltrans is alerting motorists to anticipate delays on Interstate 80 east of Colfax due to continued construction work on the truck climbing lane project.

Recommended Stories For You

Caltrans plans to use both lane closures and "rolling block" escorts of traffic by the California Highway Patrol through closure zones to remove a "crossover" lane shift and restore the interstate to its normal configuration across the Cape Horn Bridge.

The work is going on now and will continue until 7 p.m. Thursday. Crews will be building the center median, paving and restriping.

This $50.6 million project is adding a three-mile truck climbing lane in the eastbound direction from the Long Ravine Underpass to the Alpine Overcrossing to improve safety and ease congestion through the steep grade where trucks, buses and larger recreational vehicles lose speed, the release stated.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for delays and adjust travel times accordingly. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.

For more information on this project, follow @80TruckLane on Twitter, like @80TruckLane on Twitter or visit the project website at http://www.80trucklane.com.

Source: Caltrans