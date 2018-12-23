Caltrans employees assisting needy families, Camp Fire victims

MARYSVILLE — Last month's devastating Camp Fire left thousands of families without homes, putting an increased demand on local charities trying to bring some holiday cheer to wildfire victims and other families in need.

According to a release, hundreds of Caltrans District 3 employees stepped up this season to raise thousands of dollars in cash through gift basket and food court fundraisers. They also filled barrels with jars of pasta sauce, bags of rice, cans of green beans, boxes of oatmeal and other food as well as donated bikes, trikes, pajamas and more for children.

In all, employees donated $12,693 in cash and 4,825 pounds of nonperishable food items primarily to the Yuba-Sutter Chapter of the Salvation Army and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank as well as other charities in the Sacramento Valley and Sierra regions, including the Food Bank of Nevada County.

And for the 19th consecutive year, employees provided more than 400 gifts to 100 needy children in the region through the annual Christmas Angel Tree Program. Among the popular gifts youngsters will be receiving: classic Barbie dolls, Mickey Mouse pajamas, backpacks, boots, coats, skateboards, Lego sets and superhero toys.

"It's always gratifying how our employees open up their hearts every year to help families suffering hardships during the holiday season. We are very proud of their generosity and strong desire to give back to their communities," said Gary Cathey, Give-A-Yam co-chair and acting deputy district director of planning, local assistance and sustainability.

Major Julius Murphy of the Yuba-Sutter Salvation Army said the local chapter this season will distribute food boxes for holiday meals to about 500 families, which includes more than 1,500 children.

The local Salvation Army faces a greater need for donations this season because of the massive Butte County Camp Fire, which destroyed nearly 14,000 homes. Last year, the group provided holiday gifts and food boxes to about 400 families. This year, the Salvation Army added 100 families, including 300 children, to its holiday list.

"Caltrans employees are awesome with their giving," Murphy said. "We're very thankful of Caltrans for its continued commitment."

Caltrans is the one of largest corporate donors to the Yuba-Sutter Salvation Army's annual holiday fundraising campaign, according to the release.

Throughout the year, Caltrans employees conduct a series of fund-raising events for its "Give- A-Yam" campaign. Since 2007, District 3 employees have raised $169,500 for local charities. In recent years, employees also have donated truckloads of food, clothing, personal care items and other supplies to wildfire victims in Northern California.

Caltrans provides the latest information and traffic updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.

Source: Caltrans