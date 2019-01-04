Caltrans announces new disadvantaged business enterprise goal

SACRAMENTO — Caltrans announced the Federal Highway Administration approved a significantly increased Disadvantaged Business Enterprise annual participation goal of 17.6 percent on federally funded transportation projects in California, according to a release.

That represents a 5.1 percent increase over the previous goal.

"This is great news for Caltrans and the numerous partners we work with daily," said Caltrans Director Laurie Berman. "(Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) contractors, consultants, truckers, suppliers and others interested in benefitting from increased contracting opportunities will now have more opportunity to do so, right here in California."

Requirements under the U.S. Department of Transportation's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program are intended to ensure non-discrimination and allow women- and minority-owned businesses have a fair opportunity to compete for federally funded contracts. As recipients of this federal funding, Caltrans must set an overall annual goal, every three years. The new goal will apply to federally funded contracts entered between the federal fiscal years of 2019-2021.

Over the last six years there has been a 30 percent increase in program participation on department contracts and Caltrans is taking steps to ensure this upward trend continues.

Caltrans is dedicated to increasing program participation on federally funded contracts as well as increasing participation by small business and disabled veteran business enterprise firms both on state contracts and other procurement opportunities.

For more information on certification, training or outreach for these programs, visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/obeo

Source: Caltrans