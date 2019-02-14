Caltrans announces meeting regarding Highway 49 project
February 14, 2019
Caltrans announces Highway 49 project meeting
AUBURN — Caltrans is hosting a community open house on Feb. 20 to discuss plans for safety improvements on Highway 49 north of Auburn, according to a release.
The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cypress and Planning Commission Rooms at the Community Development Resource Center, 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn. Community members can view project displays, learn about the anticipated schedule, ask questions and give comments.
Caltrans is proposing a $18.7 million project to improve motorist safety and reduce cross centerline collisions in the area. Plans include the construction of a median barrier and roundabouts at the Lorenson Road and Lone Star Road intersections.
Source: Caltrans
Trending In: Local News
- Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for deaths of Nevada Union High School students (VIDEO)
- Nevada County authorities ID man who died in McCourtney Road wreck
- Rain and snow headed for Grass Valley: 18 to 24 inches of snow forecast through Monday
- Nevada County authorities investigating death of 26-year-old man
- New Bullards Bar Dam second spillway in Yuba County proposed (VIDEO)
Trending Sitewide
- Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for deaths of Nevada Union High School students (VIDEO)
- Nevada County authorities ID man who died in McCourtney Road wreck
- Rain and snow headed for Grass Valley: 18 to 24 inches of snow forecast through Monday
- Nevada County authorities investigating death of 26-year-old man
- New Bullards Bar Dam second spillway in Yuba County proposed (VIDEO)
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.