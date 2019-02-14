Caltrans announces meeting regarding Highway 49 project

Caltrans announces Highway 49 project meeting

AUBURN — Caltrans is hosting a community open house on Feb. 20 to discuss plans for safety improvements on Highway 49 north of Auburn, according to a release.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cypress and Planning Commission Rooms at the Community Development Resource Center, 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn. Community members can view project displays, learn about the anticipated schedule, ask questions and give comments.

Caltrans is proposing a $18.7 million project to improve motorist safety and reduce cross centerline collisions in the area. Plans include the construction of a median barrier and roundabouts at the Lorenson Road and Lone Star Road intersections.

Source: Caltrans