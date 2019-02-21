Calling all artists for KVMR’s ‘Art In The Garden’ spring auction party

WHERE: Applications for artists and makers are available weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.at KVMR-FM’s main office, 120 Bridge Street, Nevada City; also online at kvmr.org (search under Events and What’s Happening) and nevadacountyarts.org (Click on Call To Artists and scroll to “Art in the Garden”.)

WHAT: Artists and makers are being sought for the “Art In The Garden” celebration — a fundraiser, party, silent auction and competition of items suitable for garden display.

Calling all artists and makers … Hear ye! Hear ye!

It's your opportunity to be part of this year's KVMR 89.5 FM "Art In The Garden" celebration.

The new deadline to apply and submit a sketch of your entries has been extended through Feb. 28.

It's a unique event because donating artists receive 30 percent of the fundraising proceeds from their work.

The celebration itself is a fundraiser, party, silent auction and competition involving the creation of art pieces for the garden utilizing recycled tin from the old Bridge Street storage sheds for at least one entered item per artist.

RULE CHANGE

"That's one way it's different this year," noted Diane McIntire, KVMR Board of Directors member and event producer. "We're letting entrants submit other garden artwork that's not using any tin as long as they use the repurposed tin in one of their entries."

All that is leading up to the public silent auction and party on Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miner's Foundry, 325 Spring Street, downtown Nevada City.

So KVMR and their partner Nevada County Arts are putting out the call for "artists and makers" to enter multiple pieces this year.

Wait … artists and makers?

"That means this isn't just for visual artists," said McIntire, one of the event organizers. "It's for people who also enjoy making stuff."

In this case, that could be outdoor sculpture, amenities, metal work, benches, archways … you get the idea

"So we are accepting all forms of art that is suitable for garden display," explained McIntire. "And it's for people who enjoy spending time working or simply enjoying their gardens."

Again, part of one submitted piece per enrant must use a portion of recycled tin left over from the sheds that stood where the new KVMR building now is. Any other entries need not use tin, giving artists even more latitude, according to McIntire.

ARTISTS SHARE

And the fact that those entering artists and makers "receive 30 percent of the fundraising from their submissions," according to McIntire. "We feel they deserve something for time, effort and beauty they'll put into their garden items.

"Maybe that'll be an incentive for others," said McIntire. "We could really use some more artists and makers because it's always more fun to have more people involved."

Incidentally, KVMR receives 53 percent of proceeds, with 17 percent benefiting Nevada County Arts.

"It's always interesting to see how people interpret the use of the (repurposed) tin," McIntire added.

Like the first year of the competition? That year was "Animal Houses" when the artists were building homes for pets.

Sure enough, there were two pet homes built resembling the new KVMR building, which has repurposed tin on the outside itself.

Will that put some thoughts into this year's contestants?

KVMR PLANTER?

"A KVMR planter?" said McIntire with a smile. "I love it."

Oh, size and weight limits are noted on the Call To Action form, which can be obtained at KVMR's main office, 120 Bridge Street at Spring Street in Nevada City. It can be found online at kvmr.org and nevadacountyarts.org by clicking on Call To Artists and scrolling to "Art In The Garden."

McIntire and crew found out how important that was the first year.

"One of our contestants found at the last minute that his Animal House entry was too large," McIntire said. "So his remained outside near the entrance for the party and auction."

Where it was in the rain part of the afternoon. Oops.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. The station now offers national and regional public radio programming by day at The Bridge 105.7 FM, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Complete schedules available at the station's website, http://www.kvmr.org The station now features an easy-to-use archive of all music shows for two weeks and talk shows for two months at archive.kvmr.org.