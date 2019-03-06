Call for vendors: Summer Camp & Activities Fair

Do you offer summer camp programs or activities for children and youth? If so, parents are looking for you. It can be a tough search to find the right programs for children.

We have an excellent way for you to meet those parents and get the word out about your programs. The Summer Camp & Activities Fair has been an overwhelming success for connecting parents and vendors. If you offer summer camps or activities, you do not want to miss this community event.

The fair is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children. Register to be a vendor and you could talk about your program with more than 300 families. While the event is designed to promote programs for school-aged children, vendors who offer programs to any age group are welcome to register. Reserve your spot and you will have the opportunity to meet families, tell them all about your programs, and even accept registrations that day.

This is the eighth year that Nevada City Parks & Recreation and the Parents' Resource Guide are partnering for this event. Any vendor who is registered for the Camp Fair by the March 13 deadline will be included in the Camp Fair ad that is printed in the Parents' Resource Guide Magazine. That's a bonus promotional opportunity for your program.

The Camp Fair will be held at the Nevada City Veteran's Building, on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Currently we are asking for summer camp and activity providers to contact us about being a vendor at the Fair. We also welcome sponsors for the event. All sponsorship funds are used as camperships to send underprivileged children to a camp of their choice. Vendors can receive a discount on their booth for being a sponsor.

For more information about being a vendor, contact Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496 x129. To find out about promoting your program with the Parents' Resource Guide, call 530-265-8342.