California’s water divide subject of meeting in Auburn

As part of the Auburn Democrat Club's monthly "Topics of Community Interest" Speaker Series, geologist, hydrogeologist and Founder of Operation Unite Stephen Baker will be the featured speaker at 7 tonight when he will address the unique connection between local and statewide groundwater issues.

The presentation will be held at the General Gomez Arts and Event Center, at 808 Lincoln Way, Auburn. The event is free and open to the public.

Access to water is a central topic for all citizens of Placer and Nevada Counties. However, local water issues are also inextricably linked to California commerce as a whole, so it's important to understand the connection that we have with the rest of the state regarding water.

"Water underlies just about every aspect of life in our state, such as agriculture, industry, power generation, and recreation," said Baker. Founded in 2007, Operation Unite's goal is to bring people together to solve water problems.

Baker is set to explain how it is time to band together under a common community goal regarding water. His presentation will bring together an understanding of the big picture and suggest local actions that will benefit Placer and Nevada County citizens and all Californians. Steve will also be discussing the right questions to ask regarding the proposed Centennial Dam.

For more information go to http://www.auburndemocrats.com/ or contact Jan Bell of the Auburn Area Democratic Club at jlb95603@yahoo.com or 530-305-7226.

Source: Auburn Area Democratic Club