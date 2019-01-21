California State Association of Counties awards Yuba County homeless housing program

MARYSVILLE — The Yuba County-sponsored program that took a bunch of storage sheds and turned them into temporary quarters for the homeless is being celebrated for innovation.

The California State Association of Counties awarded 14Forward with their annual California Counties Innovation Award.

The program provides temporary quarters for the homeless, as well as offering them an array of programs to help them find permanent housing.

"It's quite an honor to be part of something making such a big impact here and throughout the state," said Chaya Galicia, the homeless project manager at Yuba County, who oversees 14Forward. "It's been a collaborative effort and I'm thankful to be in a community that has been so supportive."

She said about 32 different agencies from government, nonprofits, faith-based and private have been a part of the program's success.

"Success is defined differently for each person," she said. "We're helping people realize that they can be successful and they're worth something — they have something to contribute to society."

She said there have been 250 people who have gone through the program since its inception in 2016.

"About 45 percent of people leave to a positive destination," Galicia said. "It could be permanent housing, or treatment, or re-establishing a connection with family or friends."

Galicia said they've had about 20 different agencies from all over come to tour the program, situated at 935 14th St., and several others have called to get information about the program in an effort to adopt it in their area.

According to the California State Association of Counties website, there were about 275 entries to review for the award.

"It was a difficult decision for the panel of judges to decide which innovative programs would receive (California State Association of Counties) Challenge Awards," according to the website. "When the judging was finalized, two programs are being honored with the top award: The California Counties innovation award; 15 programs were selected to receive Challenge Awards, and another 36 programs are being recognized with Merit Awards."

For creating an interactive GPS map to help property owners following the Thomas Fire in 2018, Santa Barbara County was also awarded the top prize along with 14Forward.

A film crew from the California State Association of Counties was at 14Forward on Friday interviewing county leaders and 14Forward participants to tell the story of the program's success, which will be posted on the association's website and blog.

Chris Kaufman writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. He can be reached at ckaufman@appealdemocrat.com.