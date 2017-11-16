California Smokers’ Helpline celebrates 25th anniversary
November 16, 2017
The California Smokers' Helpline, the nation's first statewide smoking quitline, marked its silver anniversary by announcing plans to support more Californians quit smoking.
Over the next few years, a news release states, the Helpline plans add more counselors, expand outreach to healthcare providers, introduce new protocols to better serve those with mental health conditions, and release a new version of its well-received app to help even more people quit smoking in a way that works for them.
The Helpline has provided free and confidential telephone counseling services to more than 800,000 Californians, an average of 32,000 clients a year.
The Helpline can be reached at 1-800-NO-BUTTS or at http://www.nobutts.org, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nobutts.org.
