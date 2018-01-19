California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to speak to Nevada County Board of Supervisors

The chairman of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors said he expects his panel will have questions about a new voting initiative when California Secretary of State Alex Padilla delivers a presentation to the board this Tuesday.

Supervisor Ed Scofield said he anticipates the board wants to know more about the cost of implementing the voting initiative and more details about the program, which will send vote-by-mail ballots to all registered county voters.

"I'm pretty impressed the secretary is coming up to talk to us," Scofield said.

Supervisors meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Padilla is expected to deliver his presentation at 11 a.m. He'll be followed by Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz. The registrar will ask supervisors to approve over $303,000 to implement the California Voter's Choice Act.

"Nevada County is leading the way in making elections more convenient and accessible by implementing the Voter's Choice Act."



The money would come from the county's general fund.

"I think it was more than we expected it to be," Scofield said. "But, in the long run, if I understand this correctly, we should be saving money."

The voting initiative, in effect for the June 5 election, will eliminate precincts and replace them with a handful of voting centers. People can mail their ballots, leave them at designated drop points or bring them to the voting centers. They also can vote in person at those centers.

"Nevada County is leading the way in making elections more convenient and accessible by implementing the Voter's Choice Act," Padilla said in a statement. "We want voters to be informed so they can take full advantage of these exciting new improvements, including expanded early voting opportunities, secure ballot drop-boxes available throughout the county, and full service vote centers for those who prefer to vote in person or who need assistance."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.