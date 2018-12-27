California Fish and Wildlife awards $4.2 Million for greenhouse gas reduction grant projects

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the selection of three projects to restore wetlands that sequester greenhouse gases and provide other ecological co-benefits.

The awards, totaling $4.2 million, were made under Fish and Wildlife's 2017 Wetlands Restoration for Greenhouse Gas Reduction Program Proposal solicitation notice.

The Wetlands Restoration for Greenhouse Gas Reduction Program focuses on projects with measurable objectives that will lead to greenhouse gas reductions in wetlands and watersheds while providing co-benefits such as enhancing fish and wildlife habitat, protecting and improving water quality and quantity, and helping California adapt to climate change. Wetlands have high carbon sequestration rates that can store carbon for decades.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to fund wetland restoration projects while directly addressing climate resiliency and furthering the science of carbon sequestration," California Department of Fish and Wildlife director Charlton H. Bonham said. "Wetlands play a vital role in our state's water storage and as natural carbon sinks, provide significant other benefits."

Projects approved for funding are:

The Van Norden Meadow Restoration Project ($1,948,803 to the South Yuba River Citizens League) proposes to restore 485 acres of meadow habitat and conduct monitoring to address specific uncertainties about how meadow restoration benefits meadow hydrology, ecology, biology, carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas cycling, and increase our understanding of the vulnerability of meadows to climate change.

Elkhorn Slough Tidal Marsh Restoration: Hester Phase II ($1,596,779 to Elkhorn Slough Foundation). The slough is one of the largest estuaries in California and contains the state's largest salt marshes south of San Francisco Bay. The slough provides habitat for a broad range of resident and migratory birds, invertebrates, fish, marine mammals and other wildlife, and plays a role in the local estuarine and nearshore food web. The project includes restoration of an entire cross section of coastal ecosystem from carbon sequestering native oyster beds, 30 acres of historically diked and drained coastal wetlands, and five acres adjacent vegetated buffer. Building upon the success of Hester Phase I, the project will enhance greenhouse gas science and monitoring as well as investigating the greenhouse gas mitigation strategy of converting plant waste to biochar as a soil amendment.

Ecosystem and Community Resiliency in the Sierra Nevada: Restoration of the Clover Valley Ranch ($680,974 to The Sierra Fund). The goal of the project is to improve climate resilience at the ecosystem and community level in Red Clover Valley. Ecosystem resiliency is the reestablishment of hydrologic function and mesic vegetation, while community resiliency is defined as long-term engagement of residents of the region. This project leverages Natural Resources Conservation Service implementation including construction of grade control structures, beaver dam analogues and revegetation, and proposes to evaluate the effectiveness of restoration for improving climate resilience.

The Wetlands Restoration for Greenhouse Gas Reduction Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions with the intention of strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment.

More information about the program can be found at wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/watersheds/greenhouse-gas-reduction.

Source: California Department of Fish and Wildlife