California Democratic Party endorses Pflueger

SACRAMENTO — In a special election endorsement meeting held Feb. 9 in Redding, Silke Pflueger won the endorsement of the California Democratic Party in her campaign for State Senate in the Senate District 1 special election, according to a release.

She won this endorsement with 91 percent of the vote.

A special election has been called due to the vacancy resulting from Ted Gaines' election to the Board of Equalization. The primary for this election is to be held on March 26.

Pflueger brings a science and business background to this race. Her stances on climate change, the environment, health care access, forest management, LGBT rights and job creation can be found on her website, http://www.silke4senate.com. She can be reached by email at silke@silke4senate.com.

Source: California Democratic Party