Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) announced he has received endorsement of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association in his campaign for the 1st Senate District, according to a release.

The association represents all state correctional peace officers working inside California's prisons and youth facilities, and the state's parole agents who assist and supervise inmates and wards after their release.

Brian Dahle is seeking election to the 1st Senate District seat. Senator Ted Gaines vacated the Senate seat after winning election to the Board of Equalization in November.

The special election is scheduled for March 26. For more information, visit http://www.BrianDahle.com.

Source: Brian Dahle for Senate