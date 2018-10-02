Cal Fire funding grants to reduce fire

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced the availability of up to $155 million for Fire Prevention and Forest Health projects. Cal Fire is soliciting applications for projects that will help prevent catastrophic wildfires and restore forest health while also sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Fire Prevention Grants Program will provide funding for local projects that address the risk of wildfire and reduce wildfire potential to communities in, and adjacent to, forested areas. Qualified activities include hazardous fuel reduction, fire planning and fire prevention education with an emphasis on improving public health and safety.

Cal Fire's Forest Health Grants Program will provide funding for collaborative projects that include a mix of treatment activities at the landscape scale. Conservation easements and land acquisitions are also eligible under the Forest Legacy Program. In addition to the $155 million, up to $3.5 million will be made available specifically for applied research studies that examine forest management and health to support forest landowners, resource agencies, and fire management organizations in California.

Details on the grant application and administration processes are available in each program's Grant Guidelines. Find more information and sign up for announcements at http://www.fire.ca.gov/grants/grants.

Forest Health Program: The call for applications opened Oct. 1 and will be due by 3 p.m. Jan. 29, 2019. Public workshops will be held throughout California starting Oct. 2.

Fire Prevention Program: The call for applications will open on Oct. 17, 2018 and will be due by 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 2018.

These grant programs are part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection