Cal Fire determines sagging power lines caused Cascade Fire

Cal Fire has determined the Cascade Fire, which occurred during the October 2017 Fire Siege, was started by sagging power lines coming into contact during heavy winds, according to a release.

No violations of the public resources code were found by Cal Fire.

The Cascade Fire in Yuba County, started on the evening of Oct. 8 and burned a total of 9,989 acres, destroying 264 structures and resulted in four civilian fatalities and one firefighter injury.

High wind in conjunction with the power line sag on two conductors caused the lines to come into contact, which created an electrical arc. The electrical arc deposited hot burning or molten material onto the ground in a receptive fuel bed causing the fire, the release stated. The common term for this situation is called "line slap" and the power line in question was owned by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

The investigative report has been forwarded to the Yuba County District Attorney.

Cal Fire investigators were dispatched to the fires last year and immediately began working to determine their origin and cause. Investigators continue to investigate the Tubbs Fire and will release the report once it is completed.

For more information on how to be prepared for wildfires, visit http://www.readyforwildfire.org or http://www.fire.ca.gov.

Source: Cal Fire