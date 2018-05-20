Business owner ends up homeless in Nevada County; Local benefactor offers matching donations

Kymber DuPont ran her own business for 25 years preparing employee training materials, until the economy started faltering.

"I held on a bit longer than I should have, then finally closed the doors," DuPont said.

But she was already behind on rent and, while applying for jobs, lost her apartment. DuPont can't feel her feet because of nerve damage, and during the heat of that summer, she burnt the soles off her feet. She emerged from the UC Davis burn unit and a skilled nursing facility four months later walking with a cane, without a car to drive, to a home she didn't have.

"Being homeless is scary, particularly as a woman," DuPont said. "I hadn't camped since the eighth grade and even then I didn't supply the equipment or food."

DuPont waited for a bed at Hospitality House, finding a place to regroup.

"I know that when I go to sleep at night, I'm safe," DuPont said. "I know I can stay clean with showers and laundry, which keeps me from getting too down on myself."

Recommended Stories For You

During the month of May, all donations to the only emergency homeless shelter in Nevada County will be matched by a local benefactor.

"This kind of challenge grant means I can donate $96 to sponsor beds for two people and actually be able to sponsor beds for four people," said donor and volunteer Lori Abbott.

The cost to shelter, feed and care for one person at the shelter is $48 each night. Hospitality House not only offers a safe bed in a dormitory-style setting, but a hot dinner and a take-away breakfast and lunch.

In addition, case management services assist people with securing medical appointments, identification, income sources and goal setting. And the culinary and retail job readiness programs means homeless guests have the opportunity to test-drive job skills.

DuPont is making progress on her physical rehabilitation and housing goals while cooking for her fellow shelter guests in the culinary job readiness program.

Individuals in the community fund 70 percent of the needs at the shelter. Donations can be made by mail or in person to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, 95945 or at hhshelter.org.

Source: Hospitality House