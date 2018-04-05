Burglary suspect Michael Sturgell back in jail

A 71-year-old man who authorities say failed to appear in Nevada County court on a burglary charge is back in jail after deputies found him at the Golden Chain Motel, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Michael Kent Sturgell, of Oroville, was booked Wednesday night into the Nevada County Jail. He remained in jail Thursday on $250,000 in bond, reports state.

Sturgell missed a March court hearing, leading a judge to issue an arrest warrant for him.

"He didn't surrender at the jail, so we went and found him," the sheriff said.

According to Royal, deputies learned Sturgell was receiving some kind of treatment out of the area. They knew what his vehicle looks liked, and they spotted it at the Golden Chain Motel, south of Grass Valley on Highway 49, Royal said.

"He was taken into custody without any incident," the sheriff said.

Authorities have said they linked Sturgell to a Nevada County burglary involving the theft of firearms. Deputies first arrested him in Butte County when he tried to pawn some items.

